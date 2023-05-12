The first few bills have made it to the governor’s desk for his signature, which signals the end of session is fast approaching. Of the more than 8,000 bills filed this session, slightly more than 100 bills and joint resolutions have been sent to the governor and four have been signed into law.

Here are five things happening around your state:

Robert Nichols is the state senator for Senate District 3. First elected in 2006, Nichols represents 18 counties, including much of East and Southeast Texas and part of Jefferson County. He can be reached at (936) 699-4988. His email address is robert.nichols@senate.texas.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you