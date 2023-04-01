We have passed the halfway point in session this week, but most of the work is before us. It is full speed ahead for the next two months until Memorial Day.

Here are five things happening around your state:

Robert Nichols is the state senator for Senate District 3. First elected in 2006, Nichols represents 18 counties, including much of East and Southeast Texas and part of Jefferson County. He can be reached at (936) 699-4988. His email address is robert.nichols@senate.texas.gov.