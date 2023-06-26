NACOGDOCHES — The Stone Fort Museum is seeking nominations for the biennial Cum Concilio Club Heritage Preservation Award.
The award, given by the museum in honor of the CCC’s preservation efforts, recognizes individuals or groups who have “made significant contributions to the preservation of East Texas history and Nacogdoches’ heritage,” according to a press release by the Stone Fort Museum.
Carolyn Spears, director of the museum, pointed to the Cum Concilio Club as being the start of a long tradition of historic preservation. While the club was originally founded in 1894 as a women’s literary club, it quickly expanded their mission to include conservation and community service. Their first major project was the preservation of Antonio Gil Y’Barbo’s stone house, also known as the Old Stone Fort.
Built between 1788 and 1791, Y’Barbo’s stone house served a variety of functions throughout Nacogdoches’ long history: it acted as a public building, hosted numerous businesses, and served as the headquarters for the Magee-Gutierrez, Dr. James Long and Fredonia Rebellion filibusters.
During the mid-1800s, it became the home of the Old Stone Fort Saloon, a name that eventually became synonymous with the building itself.
In 1901, the Perkins brothers bought the property for the purposes of tearing the Old Stone Fort down. It was at this point that the Cum Concilio Club stepped in and attempted to save the building from destruction.
These efforts were historic for the state, Spears said.
“We have evidence to suggest that this was the first preservation effort in Texas,” she said.
While they were unable to preserve the original Old Stone Fort, they were able to use the stones from the original building to erect a one-story memorial building in 1907. The memorial served as a library, museum, meeting place for clubs and a classroom for the Stephen F. Austin State Teachers college.
While the memorial would eventually fall into disrepair, the CCC built the Stone Fort Museum — a recreation of the original building located on SFA campus — and donated it to the university.
The Cum Concilio Club has continued its mission of preservation to this day and celebrated their 125th anniversary in 2020. The Stone Fort Museum’s inaugural award in their honor was presented in 2015 to Ab Abernathy.
In recent years, the Stone Fort Museum’s biennial award has highlighted efforts from various community members such as Drs. James Corbin and Tom Middlebrook, Mable Hall, and Steve and Sheryl Hartz.
The award has celebrated a variety of efforts.
“Recipients of this prestigious award demonstrate the many paths for individuals and groups to help save our history, art, architecture, music, cemeteries, archives, floodways, and much much more,” Spears said.
This year, Spears hopes to see an increase in nominations from the community.
“We only get a few nominations every year, maybe because people think that someone else will do it,” said Spears. “We want people to talk about the award, think about preservation, and make a nomination.”
