Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 1, to nominate candidates to serve on the Angelina-Nacogdoches-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County Farm Service Agency Committee.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts nominations each year in certain Local Administrative Areas for individuals to serve on the locally led committees.
“The Aug. 1 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Lance Jacobs, executive director for FSA in Angelina-Nacogdoches-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County.
“Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs,’’ Jacobs said. ‘‘This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”
This year, Angelina-Nacogdoches-Trinity-San Augustine-Shelby County is accepting nominations for the following LAA’s:
■ LAA 2: Nacogdoches County — the area north of state Highway 21 and east of U.S. Highway 259.
■ LAA 5: Angelina/Trinity County — all of Trinity County plus area between state Highway 103 west, Loop 287 and U.S. Highway 59 south in Angelina County.
■ LAA 8: Shelby County — the area west of FM 699 from the Panola County line to the intersection of FM 1656 and state Highway 7. From that intersection the boundary follows state Highway 7 to downtown Center then westward following FM 138 to the Nacogdoches County line with Shelby County.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, and reside in the LAA up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee.
A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.
The FSA county committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations also may nominate candidates.
Producers should contact their local FSA office to register and find out how to get involved in their county’s election, including if their LAA is up for election this year.
To be considered, a producer must be registered and sign an FSA-669A nomination form. Urban farmers should use an FSA-669-A-3 for urban county committees. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.