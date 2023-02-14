NACOGDOCHES — Help has arrived for residents who have fallen behind on the mortgage since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since October, representatives from a San Antonio-based nonprofit have been visiting Texas counties and enrolling eligible residents in a grant program designed to keep people hard hit by the pandemic in their homes.
Up to $65,000 in grants per applicant can be paid to cover property taxes, mortgage payments, insurance or homeowner association fees.
“It’s anything that comes with owning a home,” said Tannis Vines, a Houston-based case manager with Endeavors, a national nonprofit that is enrolling applicants in the program. “They do have to show that it is because of the pandemic, which everybody at this point has been affected.”
Administered by Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, the grants are being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. For the past few months, Endeavors representatives have been contacting various community organizations and helping those who qualify apply for funding.
“We do the intake, teach you about the program, gather and review all the documents,” said Vines, who was in Nacogdoches this week and addressed members of the Nac-CAN Coalition. “We do not determine eligibility at all. We submit the application on the client’s behalf and act as a liaison between the program and the client.”
To be eligible, recipients must be at or below the area’s median income. For Nacogdoches County, this means $90,000 per year or less.
“They do have to be behind by 30 days,” Vines said. “They do have to show hardship, such as loss of income or increased expenses.”
Once an application is submitted, it can take several months to process.
“During that time we maintain contact with the clients, giving them other resources as necessary,” Vines said.
Those clients who go into foreclosure during the waiting period are moved to the front of the line.
Once received, payments are made to the appropriate entity such as the mortgage company.
“Clients are never paid directly,” Vines said. “It always goes to the funder, and we verify with the funder how much they are behind.”
In addition to Nacogdoches County, the Endeavors housing program is working with organizations in Angelina, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties.
Founded in San Antonio in 1969, the nonprofit offers an assortment of programs for veterans, families and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities.
The nonprofit has an office in Diboll at 303 S. Temple St., Suite G100. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins can usually be accommodated.
“If somebody comes in with all their documents, we can do the application right then and there,” Vines said.
Clients can visit the website at Endeavors.org to learn what documents are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.