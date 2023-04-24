A Nacogdoches nonprofit that assists people in Angelina and three other East Texas counties who can’t afford prescription medications is among those benefiting from this Tuesday’s East Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour online fundraiser hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation.

Community RX Help is one of several groups raising money though the event beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday at EastTexasGivingDay.org.

