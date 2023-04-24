A Nacogdoches nonprofit that assists people in Angelina and three other East Texas counties who can’t afford prescription medications is among those benefiting from this Tuesday’s East Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour online fundraiser hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation.
Community RX Help is one of several groups raising money though the event beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday at EastTexasGivingDay.org.
“We get people who come out of jail and they don’t have insurance. We get people who just lot their job and they lost their insurance and had no idea how much their prescriptions were going to be,” said Anna Kay Johnson, director of Community RX Help.
The nonprofit’s emergency program provides up to 30 days of medications to treat conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and epilepsy. Somewhere around 10 new patients come seeking help every month, Johnson said.
“We could definitely help more people if more people knew about us,” she said.
Another program helps connect patients with discount programs offered by pharmaceutical companies, she said.
“A lot of our patients are under a lot of financial, emotional and physical stress and have a lot of trouble doing the applications themselves,” she said. “The process is often pretty complicated.”
Serving Angelina, Nacogdoches, Shelby and San Augustine counties, Community RX Help serves as a liaison between doctors, patients and pharmaceutical companies.
“If they don’t live in one of those counties but they come into see a doctor in one of those counties, we can serve them,” Johnson said.
For donors who would rather not give online, checks can be sent to Community RX Help at P.O. Box 631563, Nacogdoches, TX, 75963 or be dropped off at 1401 S. University Drive.
