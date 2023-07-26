Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office reminded Lufkin residents that inland areas can still experience major impacts from hurricanes and tropical storms. Ryan Knapp and Martin Mayeaux joined forces with KTRE meteorologist Brad Hlozek to share the outlook for this year’s storm season.

The meteorology trio delivered their Tropical Weather Skywarn presentation at Angelina College’s Community Services Building Tuesday evening.

