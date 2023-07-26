Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office reminded Lufkin residents that inland areas can still experience major impacts from hurricanes and tropical storms. Ryan Knapp and Martin Mayeaux joined forces with KTRE meteorologist Brad Hlozek to share the outlook for this year’s storm season.
The meteorology trio delivered their Tropical Weather Skywarn presentation at Angelina College’s Community Services Building Tuesday evening.
The 2023 storm season is likely to be less active since El Niño is making its presence felt in the tropics, Knapp told the audience.
The Storm Prediction Center is calling for 12 to 17 named storms — between five and nine hurricanes with one to four of those storms classified as major hurricanes.
“But record high sea surface temperature anomalies may overcome El Niño,” Knapp said.
Knapp cautioned against becoming complacent because this year has been labeled as “less active.”
“It only takes one,” Knapp said.
The National Weather Service has begun issuing seven-day outlooks, as opposed to the five-day forecast they used in the past.
“The longer lead times help people make decisions sooner and protect lives,” Knapp said.
Holtze said the “cone of uncertainty” is used to provide a visual sense that storm impacts tend to be broad — not a narrow line on a map.
He referred back to Hurricane Laura, which made landfall east of Center. Earlier projections had the storm tracking through Newton County.
“But Laura was interesting and difficult,” Holtze said. “A 30- to 40-mile difference changes everything.”
Since Laura arrived east of the Sabine River, most of East Texas was on the cleaner side of the storm.
Knapp also said the weather service has shrunk the size of the cone of uncertainty over the years.
NWS rolled out its new Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System, known as HAFS, June 27.
For the 2023 season, it will be used alongside other models, with the goal of eventually replacing them. HAFS uses a wider range of data that can make landfall predictions more accurate, according to Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service.
Graham told the New Orleans Times-Picayune newspaper that HAFS uses data from satellites, hurricane hunter flights and other meteorological instruments to recreate what a storm looks like up close.
Knapp also said the cone does not give detailed information on expected impacts from the approaching storm.
He compared the fast-forward motion of Hurricane Ike, which arrived in Galveston Sept. 13, 2008, as a Category 2 hurricane. Ike’s 110 mph winds covered 425 miles from northwest to southeast.
Many Texans decided to ride out the storm because it was “just a Category 2,” Knapp said. But the pressure drop that accompanied Ike was more like a Category 4 hurricane.
Mayeaux shared his experiences as flight director aboard hurricane hunter aircraft.
“It’s like riding a roller coaster through a car wash,” he said.
The flights allow samples to be collected directly from the storm and drop instruments to collect additional data when the crew enters the eye of the storm.
Crews make two flights a day for six days, and each mission takes eight or nine hours, Mayeaux said.
He said the flights are possible because hurricane winds are predominately horizontal.
The typical East Texas thunderstorm has vertical winds that include downdrafts of 100 mph or more than “no plane would fly through,” Mayeaux said.
Hurricane forecasters now begin alerting the public to tropical weather when it’s seven days from making landfall, Knapp said.
At five days out, the National Hurricane Center begins sharing advisory packages that include the cone, wind speed probabilities and projections on the time of arrival. Those advisories also include vital information for coastal areas that meteorologists have nickhamed SLOSH, MEOW and MOM.
The Sea, Lake and Overland Surges from Hurricanes (SLOSH) estimates storm surge heights based on the atmospheric pressure, size, forward speed and track data, according to the NHC.
Those data points are used to create a wind field model that is applied to the unique features of the shoreline where the storm is forecast to make landfall.
The Maximum Envelope of Water (MEOW) offers a worst-case scenario for the storm surge along the coast.
MEOWs incorporate uncertainties that can develop in any storm and help ensure that a critical storm track is not missed. MEOWs play a crucial role in evacuation planning.
The Maximum of the Maximum Envelope of High Water, or MOM, is a worst-case snapshot of a storm category under “perfect” storm conditions. MOMs incorporate forward speed, trajectory and tide level.
Preparation is key to keeping your family safe during a tropical storm situation.
Visit weather.gov/safety/hurricane for tips on gathering items for your emergency kit, making an emergency plan with your family and checklists for steps to take as the storm approaches.
Angelina County residents should remember that the community is likely to see a major influx of evacuees if a storm approaches the lower Texas/upper Louisiana coastline, meteorologists said, adding that citizens shouldn’t wait until the last minute to purchase gas, food and other items until normal conditions return.
