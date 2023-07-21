featured NWS to host event to promote hurricane preparedness By VALERIE REDDELL/The Lufkin Daily News Valerie Reddell Author email Jul 21, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A large storm system builds across the sky above Angelina County near Wells June 1, 2021, the official beginning of Hurricane Season. JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo CONNER ANDY ADAMS/The Lufkin News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with the National Weather Service will be in Lufkin Tuesday to help citizens adequately prepare for tropical weather.Local emergency management officials say the event is an effort to get the whole community on the same page, long before the wind and rain begin.“We want to give them information they can use during a severe weather event — where to go, what to do, etc.,” said emergency management coordinator Ricky Conner.“The first day we say there’s a hurricane in the Gulf, there won’t be any water or batteries in any of the stores,” Conner said.During the Tropical Preparedness Tour, NWS staff will offer guidance on making plans and gathering supplies that will help your family avoid that last-minute shopping frenzy.The event will be held in the Angelina College Community Service Building (the old gym) at 6:30 p.m.“This is something new from the National Weather Service — it’s going to be good,” Conner said. “I think I’ll probably learn as much as anybody.”The event is free and open to everyone in the community. Valerie Reddell’s email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Trade Valerie Reddell Author email Follow Valerie Reddell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesALL THINGS HISTORICAL: Outlaw country Part 3Authorities release name of woman killed in Thursday crash on Highway 59Couple files suit to stop county from working on road/driveway on their property21-year-old Lufkin man dies in early Saturday morning crashOne person dies in collision between tanker truck, car on Highway 59 southDiboll man dies in crash last week on Highway 59 near GarrisonStolen SFA data up for auction; asking price near $1 millionLufkin police: Officers deploy Taser on intoxicated patron who resisted arrest at CinemarkWoman jailed on DWI charge after allegedly fleeing crashSheriff's office captures Nacogdoches shooting suspect who fled to Hudson Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
