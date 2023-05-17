The elderly man was browsing through the blouses, and I was standing an aisle over doing the same thing. It was a couple of days before Mother’s Day, and I figured he was shopping for his wife. I eased closer because I’m that nosy person who wanted to see what he chose.

He held up a top, looked and me and abruptly said, “Do you think my granddaughter will like this? She is a brand-new Mom, and I’m gonna see her on Mother’s Day. Wanted to do something special.”

Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.