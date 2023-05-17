The elderly man was browsing through the blouses, and I was standing an aisle over doing the same thing. It was a couple of days before Mother’s Day, and I figured he was shopping for his wife. I eased closer because I’m that nosy person who wanted to see what he chose.
He held up a top, looked and me and abruptly said, “Do you think my granddaughter will like this? She is a brand-new Mom, and I’m gonna see her on Mother’s Day. Wanted to do something special.”
We struck up a conversation, and I found out the baby is his first great-grandchild. He lost his wife years ago, and he was going to his daughter’s house on Mother’s Day to meet the new baby. Before we parted ways, I was able to pass along the information about our Traffic Safety program and how his granddaughter could make an appointment to receive a child safety seat if she needed one, or at least have one checked to make sure her baby is secured properly in a vehicle.
It was after I got into my car that I remembered the most important thing I could have told him — to make sure and tell his entire family to buckle up. May is the annual Click It Or Ticket safety campaign in Texas, and choosing not to buckle a seat belt can and will change your life in a heartbeat.
In 2022, there were 1,258 people killed who were not wearing their seat belt, which is a 2.5% increase from 2021. Every one of those deaths was preventable.
In the nine-county Lufkin District in 2022, there were 5,125 crashes that resulted in 78 fatalities and 318 serious injuries. Eighty of those had unrestrained occupants, and we are certain that 31 of the fatalities in those crashes were not wearing a seat belt.
And for some reason, many people choose not to buckle up at night, or if they are driving a truck. In fact, 60% of fatal crashes occur at night, with 54% of those involved not wearing a seat belt. There also were 550 people killed in pickup trucks, with more than half that number, 284, who died because they chose not to buckle up.
If you think nothing can happen because you are just running to the store or down the street, you are wrong. Most crashes occur within 25 miles of a driver’s home. These are facts I wished I had passed on to the elderly gentleman shopping for a gift for his granddaughter for her first Mother’s Day.
It really is about changing things for the future. For you and your family. It is devastating to lose a loved one because of a simple choice like putting on a seat belt. A seat belt has saved my life, my children’s lives and my grandchildren’s lives at one time or another throughout my life. No doubt, many of you could say the same.
I hope that elderly gentleman reads this and relays the information to his family. And I hope his granddaughter has many precious years ahead with her new family. We can each help that happen for her and for ourselves by buckling that seat belt every time we get into a vehicle.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
