Recently in the nine-county Lufkin District, I have seen an alarming trend I believe we all can work to change.
Within the last couple of months, there have been several fatalities in the area, and the victims were not wearing seatbelts. Some of these were teenagers. That is where you come in.
There is nothing more heartbreaking for a parent or family member than to lose a teenager when it could have been avoided by buckling a seatbelt.
The sad part is vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. And I think we can encourage them — no, really preach it into them — about buckling up every seat, every time they get into a vehicle, so we can change this trend. Whether you are a parent, a grandparent, a friend, a teacher, a law enforcement officer or another motorist — if you see someone not wearing a seatbelt, remind them that it will save their life if they just choose to buckle it.
Statistically, seat belt use remains low among teens and their passengers. We know that to be a fact because in 2021, 45% of teens who died in vehicle crashes were not wearing one.
In 2021, there were 18 traffic crashes in the Lufkin District in which unrestrained teen occupants, ages 15-20, sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in five fatalities and 17 serious injuries. The 2022 statistics have not yet been finalized, but already in 2023, we are seeing this trend continue because they are choosing not to buckle up.
I know teens have everything else in the world on their minds when they get into a vehicle. Everything from what is happening at school, who their best friend is dating, that teacher they don’t like, homework, work schedules and who said what to whom to what they are going to wear to Friday night’s game. But the No. 1 thing they should think about when they sit down in a vehicle is buckling up.
I have personally seen what wearing a seat belt will do. It saved the lives of my own family members a couple years ago. Sadly, I also have seen what not wearing a seat belt will do. More than likely, you will be thrown from a rolling vehicle, or the injuries could be so critical, you might not survive.
The TxDOT Teen Click It or Ticket campaign is something we focus on in February in hopes of reaching everyone and enlisting their support to help us get this important message across to our teens. TxDOT has rolled out ads on TV, radio, digital and social media. Representatives have visited several high school campuses across the state with this message in hopes it will be shared in the classroom daily, not just once a year.
The lucky drivers are stopped by law enforcement. Yes, the lucky ones. Texas law requires drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts. Unbuckled drivers and passengers — even those in the back seat — can face fines up to $200. We must make better choices and we must do all we can to ensure the teenagers in our community and around the state make better choices.
Because, like I said, there is nothing more heartbreaking than finding you have lost a loved one because of the choice not to wear a seat belt.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
