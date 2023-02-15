Recently in the nine-county Lufkin District, I have seen an alarming trend I believe we all can work to change.

Within the last couple of months, there have been several fatalities in the area, and the victims were not wearing seatbelts. Some of these were teenagers. That is where you come in.

Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.