I have good news and bad news. The good news? In 2022, traffic fatalities in TxDOT work zones declined 16% from 2021. That is the first decline since 2018, and it makes me think the TxDOT safety message just might be getting through to some drivers.

But the bad news is there were still 205 people who lost their lives and another 788 seriously injured in work zones in 2022. In the nine-county Lufkin District, there were 223 traffic crashes in work zones that resulted in three fatalities and 11 serious injuries.

Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.