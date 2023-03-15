Ever think about what the future might look like in 20-25 years? Well, now you can get a glimpse. If fact, you can help determine it. TxDOT is planning an event in Lufkin April 13 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, and you are invited to help us plan what East Texas travel could look like by 2050.
Connecting Texas 2050 will be an exciting event for East Texas. TxDOT is planning events just like this one in locations across the state. The event is come-and-go from 5-7 p.m. in the Angelina Room at convention center. We want you to be a part by giving your comments and opinions about future travel needs in East Texas.
With unprecedented growth in Texas, increasing demands on our transportation system and technological advances, it is time to reimagine how we will move around in East Texas. We want to put our priorities on the right projects, those that you see a real need for. In other words, as we look toward 2050, your input is crucial.
We already see the landscape changing in East Texas. We are constructing and upgrading roadways to meet interstate standards through the Lufkin District. The Diboll and Corrigan Relief Routes are both well underway and are being constructed to meet interstate standards. There also are sections of U.S. Highway 59 throughout East Texas that are being upgraded to meet interstate standards.
You will hear more about the upcoming Lufkin event as we get closer to April 13, but make your plans now to come by and hear our ideas from some of the most intelligent engineers in the state and leave your comments and opinions with them. Can’t make it to Lufkin for the event? We’ve got you covered. You also can go online to learn more and leave comments at ConnectingTexas2050.com beginning March 21 and continuing through May 31.
We travel through East Texas in many ways. Not just in our vehicles, but travel includes moving freight successfully by 18-wheelers, moving around by bicycle, plane, bus, rail, and we are already making positive improvements in East Texas for our pedestrian traffic. But what will best serve us in the future? That is the question we need your help to answer.
Helping us plan the future is important because it not only will impact us but it also will impact our children and grandchildren. Connecting Texas 2050 will help address the needs of the future in how we move around and how efficiently we move goods and provide services for those who travel our roadways and those of us who live and work in East Texas.
We are growing, and those smarter than me project the population in Texas will double by 2050. We will need a guide into the future of East Texas to be ready for the coming growth.
Connecting Texas 2050 will help guide the development of TxDOT’s statewide plans, corridor plans, the Unified Transportation Program and the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Your opinions and comments about what those plans should include will help us establish strategies and policies that will take us into the future.
Whether you bike to work or school, take the bus, walk or drive, this plan will impact you. We need you to help shape the future of East Texas by letting us know what projects are priority to you. Our future depends on planning for tomorrow’s needs today.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
