Ever think about what the future might look like in 20-25 years? Well, now you can get a glimpse. If fact, you can help determine it. TxDOT is planning an event in Lufkin April 13 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, and you are invited to help us plan what East Texas travel could look like by 2050.

Connecting Texas 2050 will be an exciting event for East Texas. TxDOT is planning events just like this one in locations across the state. The event is come-and-go from 5-7 p.m. in the Angelina Room at convention center. We want you to be a part by giving your comments and opinions about future travel needs in East Texas.

Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.