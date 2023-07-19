The weekend trip to Nashville with my mom and sister was great until we sat on the tarmac for five hours waiting out storms there and in Houston. My husband was riding with my dad to pick us up at the airport. It would be the only time he ever rode in a vehicle with my dad driving. He said he saw his life flash before his eyes several times during the 120 mile trip.

My dad was a good driver. He had only one crash in his life to my knowledge. He was retired when it happened, and he was at fault when he pulled out in front of another vehicle. Dad never slowly stopped at a signal or a stop sign. No, he stopped on a dime. If the brakes didn’t almost lock up, he didn’t think he was hitting them hard enough. The family still laughs when we get together, and the subject of his driving comes up. We all experienced it. He drove almost until the day he died and never changed those driving habits.

