Summer is here, and we can tell it by the staggering hot temperatures, the strong afternoon thunderstorms and the excitement most of us feel as we plan a summer vacation.

I see the posts and photos on social media of all the beautiful faraway places as friends and family take a break from the East Texas humidity to get lost in a summer paradise. Some drove across the country to destinations unlike anything you will find in Texas. I’m not sure of the roads and rest areas outside of Texas, but I know we have a lot to offer when it comes to planning a road trip in our state, whether you are planning a two-week vacation or just a much-needed long weekend.

Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.