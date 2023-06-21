Summer is here, and we can tell it by the staggering hot temperatures, the strong afternoon thunderstorms and the excitement most of us feel as we plan a summer vacation.
I see the posts and photos on social media of all the beautiful faraway places as friends and family take a break from the East Texas humidity to get lost in a summer paradise. Some drove across the country to destinations unlike anything you will find in Texas. I’m not sure of the roads and rest areas outside of Texas, but I know we have a lot to offer when it comes to planning a road trip in our state, whether you are planning a two-week vacation or just a much-needed long weekend.
TxDOT has 12 Travel Information Centers located across the state. Most have employees on-site to assist you. There also are 76 Safety Rest Areas in Texas with facilities on-site for your convenience 24 hours a day. All of these locations are beautifully maintained with manicured grounds, and many have their own gorgeous scenery to offer.
The Travel Information Centers and Safety Rest Areas will offer you information, maps, local points of interest and much more. Most have drink and snack machines just in case you didn’t pack a lunch. Driving for hours can present challenges that many of us never consider. That’s why Travel Information Centers and Safety Rest Areas are there.
Sometimes during a long road trip, just a few minutes out of the vehicle is what we need to feel refreshed and more alert. Take time to get out and stretch, walk around and get a little exercise and get re-charged before you hit the road again. It’s an important part of planning for your safety as you travel.
Most of us love this big state of Texas, and we like to boast about the fact that it has the most roadways in the country. But we don’t brag on the fact that we also have the most traffic crashes caused by driver fatigue.
Fatigue is a major cause of serious crashes that result in 1,500 fatalities and 71,000 injuries in the United States each year. TxDOT rest areas are designed to help drivers fight fatigue. But there is also another highway predator that many drivers fall prey to. It’s alcohol. If you get the urge to celebrate a few days off from work with a couple of alcoholic drinks, you should not be driving. We say buzzed driving is drunk driving. Last year, a staggering 26% of all traffic deaths in Texas involved a drunk driver. Those crashes led to one person dying every 7 hours and 32 minutes. Those are incredibly sad statistics.
Summer travelers have so much to remember — keeping the vehicle mechanically sound, watching the tire pressure on these hot Texas roads, getting enough rest to be able to stay alert for hours of driving, and watching other drivers who might not be doing any of these things. In fact, they may texting and driving or driving under the influence.
I hope your summer break is filled with happy memories. One way to ensure that is to prepare. Prepare to travel, prepare to stop and rest, and prepare for your safety on the roadway by staying alert and aware of other drivers. If you will practice these tips and plan for safety, you will have a great trip and a great summer.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
