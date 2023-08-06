The Hogpen Fire in the Indian Mounds Wilderness Area of the Sabine National Forest has been safely corralled, according to Mandy Chumley with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
The Hogpen Fire started when a storm cell producing significant lightning passed through the area and an air-to-ground strike sparked the fire, she said.
She estimated the blaze, which has burned 1,219 acres, is 50% contained. It currently does not threaten any homes or improved property.
Chumley said fire suppression operations began July 24. Additional resources were ordered through Texas Interagency Coordination Center as the fire continued to grow.
Wilderness areas are sensitive in nature, with specific tactics and strategies required when mitigating activity, such as a wildfire within its boundaries, Chumley said. Mechanical equipment and aircraft are not generally permitted in these areas as set forth by the Wilderness Act of 1964. Wilderness areas are designed to be left to natural process and generally free from active management.
Indian Mounds Wilderness became a congressionally designated wilderness area in 1984 and is the third largest wilderness area in Texas.
A Type 3 Incident Management Team was brought in to plan the best strategy for managing resources and the complexities presented by a fire in a wilderness area.
Chumley said aerial support was instrumental in suppressing the fire, with helicopters dipping water from Toldeo Bend Reservoir over the first two operational periods. Natural barriers and travel ways also were utilized to keep the fire from spreading and limit its impact to the wilderness.
Local USFS resources previously had been engaged in fighting two other fires in the Upland Island Wilderness Area of the Angelina/Sabine National Forest, Chumley said.
Fire crews from other parts of the country deployed to contain the fire, she said. Personnel and equipment include the Cherokee Hotshots from Tennessee, equipment from Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, and a hand crew from El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico. Private contractors from Florida and Kansas also responded.
Chumley said with Texas facing severe drought conditions and no substantial rainfall in the forecast, crews will remain vigilant and available to provide support to state and local partners as requested.
