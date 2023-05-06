featured One dead in shooting during 'possible home invasion' in Nacogdoches By JOSH EDWARDS/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel May 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Rock Oak St. after reports of a “possible home invasion,” department spokesman Sgt. Bret Ayres said.One man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound when police arrived shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Ayres said.“The Criminal Investigation Division is currently on scene,” he said in an email around 6 p.m.Investigators on Saturday evening were speaking with a man “that shot the other male,” Ayres said. A woman who lives there did not appear to be injured.“Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting,” Ayres said.Rock Oak Street is in a neighborhood just west of Old Lufkin Road about half a mile south of Southwest Stallings Drive. Josh Edwards' email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Security And Public Safety Weapons Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLady angler lands pending world record at Lake O.H. Ivie, application under reviewMan sentenced to 48 years in connection with death of 2-year-old in 2018Zoning change clears way for new grocery store on South First StreetMan jailed for allegedly setting aunt's property on firePostal service reopens downtown post officeCinco de Mayo celebration set for SaturdayFlames broil Burger KingPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report nine arrestsHuntington man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a childLocal teams resume playoffs tonight Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
