NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Rock Oak St. after reports of a “possible home invasion,” department spokesman Sgt. Bret Ayres said.

One man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound when police arrived shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Ayres said.

