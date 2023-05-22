featured top story One man dies, another is flown to a trauma center after one-car crash on Highway 94 in Apple Springs By VALERIE REDDELL/The Lufkin Daily News May 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One man died and another was flown to a Houston area trauma center after a one-car crash today on state Highway 94 in Apple Springs, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.The passenger in a silver sedan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Gaston Road, Wallace said. The driver was airlifted to a trauma center.Wallace said the driver lost control then over-corrected and slammed into a tree. The two men were northbound on Highway 94 at the time of the crash.The wreck is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol.Check back with us for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Motor Vehicles Transportation Police Roads And Traffic Aviation Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSenior Lufkin baseball player dies in Nacogdoches County wreckHundreds remember senior Panther baseball player Lance Modisette at vigilLufkin man charged with assaulting wife, driving away with child with truck doors openLufkin ISD holding vigil Sunday in wake of death of senior Panther baseball player5/20/23 Restaurant inspectionsLufkin police: Male victim dies after being shot late Monday at East Denman Avenue apartment complexLMS parent shares concerns about lack of diversity in G/T programDPS investigating Freightliner that became 'engulfed in flames' near river bridge on Highway 59Central valedictorian awarded major scholarship from Microsoft founderStubblefield students cross stage, enter doors to new future Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.