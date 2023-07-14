NACOGDOCHES — One person was killed and four people were injured Thursday in a crash on U.S. Highway 59 south between Nacogdoches and Lufkin that caused a tanker truck hauling diesel to overturn and leak fuel.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a northbound 2014 Hyundai Sonata made a U-turn in front of a southbound 2023 Freightliner truck about 7 miles south of Loop 224, according to an initial report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

