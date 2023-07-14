NACOGDOCHES — One person was killed and four people were injured Thursday in a crash on U.S. Highway 59 south between Nacogdoches and Lufkin that caused a tanker truck hauling diesel to overturn and leak fuel.
The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a northbound 2014 Hyundai Sonata made a U-turn in front of a southbound 2023 Freightliner truck about 7 miles south of Loop 224, according to an initial report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver of the Hyundai was killed in the crash and pronounced dead by a Nacogdoches County justice of the peace.
Two passengers were in the car. One was taken to UT Tyler Medical Center for treatment, and the other went to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
“Their identities are not available at this time,” DPS said in a press release.
The semi driver, Terry Farris, 57, and his passenger, John Mottet, 43, were injured when the truck overturned and came to rest in a ditch. Both men are from Shreveport, Louisiana, and were taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Southbound lanes of U.S. 59 were expected to be closed well into the night Thursday
“Expect delays, reduce speed and obey all traffic control,” TxDOT officials said in a statement on social media.
A hazardous materials response team was on site Thursday afternoon, authorities said. It was unclear how much diesel leaked from the tanker onto the highway or in the ditch.
The fatal crash was the second in 24 hours involving a semi on the stretch of U.S. 59 that crosses Nacogdoches County.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a northbound 2018 Dodge SUV veered into the southbound lane of the highway where it hit a 2006 Peterbilt truck head-on, according to the highway patrol.
One passenger was thrown from the Dodge during the crash and pronounced dead by a Nacogdoches County justice of the peace. The SUV driver was taken to a Tyler hospital.
“The identities of the driver and passenger are not immediately available as investigators work to notify the next of kin,” the highway patrol said in a press release.
The driver of the Peterbilt, Titus Jackson, 46, of Coushatta, Louisiana, was taken to Nacogdoches Medical Center.
His condition was not available Thursday afternoon.
