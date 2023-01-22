A Stephen F. Austin State University student died and another is in critical condition after a vehicle accident just north of Corrigan Friday afternoon, according to a statement from SFA.

Former SFA baseball team member Micah Alan McAfoose, 18, of Cypress, died from injuries suffered in the accident, the university states. SFA football player Graylan Paul Spring, 19, of Austin, is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center.

