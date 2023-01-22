A Stephen F. Austin State University student died and another is in critical condition after a vehicle accident just north of Corrigan Friday afternoon, according to a statement from SFA.
Former SFA baseball team member Micah Alan McAfoose, 18, of Cypress, died from injuries suffered in the accident, the university states. SFA football player Graylan Paul Spring, 19, of Austin, is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Medical Center.
“Our entire community is deeply saddened by Micah’s death and Graylan’s injuries,” the university said in a statement.
Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, McAfoose was traveling southbound in a 2007 Nissan Versa on U.S. Highway 59 in Corrigan with Spring as his passenger when an 18-wheeler made a left-hand turn traveling northbound from Plant Road, according to a press release from the Corrigan Police Department. The Nissan struck the trailer of the 18-wheeler, causing the car to be trapped under the trailer.
McAfoose “succumbed to his injuries on impact,” the release states. Spring was transported by helicopter to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, where he was listed in critical condition.
Corrigan police were unable to confirm the identity of the driver of the 18-wheeler Saturday evening, but Antonio Sandoval Jr., 68, of Diboll, was listed as the driver in a Polk County Today article that said he allegedly failed to yield to the oncoming car.
“Micah passed away (Friday) in a car accident with an 18-wheeler while driving home from SFA to come home for the weekend,” according to a post in a GoFundMe campaign established to help McAfoose's family. “Please please keep his family in your everlasting prayers as well as the passenger who is in critical condition. They will need all the support they can with the huge loss of their beloved son.”
Those wishing to donate can visit tinyurl.com/4xxks2s6. The campaign had received 224 donations in the seven hours since being set up Saturday, exceeding $18,000 of its $20,000 goal.
“To know Micah was to love Micah! He was such a bright light to everyone that knew him with his infectious smile, bright blue eyes and was funny as hell!” the post reads. “I have no words to express the sorrow all of us feel with him being gone too soon. He was an amazing soul, person, human, friend, teammate, student, brother, cousin and son. He was so comforting to all that knew him. He created a special bond with everyone and his passing has left everyone that knows him a huge void that will probably never be filled … yes he was that special.”
Counselors will be available to students at the SFA Health and Wellness Hub for emergency walk-ins Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any faculty or staff member can receive assistance by contacting the SFA Employee Assistance Program at 1 (800) 346-3549.
Interim SFA president Steve Westbrook has asked that the SFA flag at the Vista Drive entrance be flown at half-staff Monday in Micah’s memory.
“Join us as we keep the families and friends of these two Lumberjacks in our prayers and in our thoughts during this difficult time,” the university requested.
The Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation by Corrigan police.
