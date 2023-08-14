As the school year begins, shoebox packers are making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, is asking residents of Lufkin to transform empty shoeboxes into gift-filled shoeboxes for delivery to boys and girls all around the world.

Brock West's email address is brock.west@lufkindailynews.com.