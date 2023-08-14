As the school year begins, shoebox packers are making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, is asking residents of Lufkin to transform empty shoeboxes into gift-filled shoeboxes for delivery to boys and girls all around the world.
Items requested for boxing include a "wow" item — a larger toy or stuffed animal — personal care items, school supplies, clothing, simple crafts and smaller toys.
For many children, the gift-laden shoebox might be the first present they receive. The school supplies provided might be essential to an education and otherwise unavailable.
National Collection Week is November 13-20. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Those preferring the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matching a child's specific age and gender and finish by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Options to have the box built for you or to give for others to build are included.
Shoebox gifts reach children in some of the hardest-to-reach-places on the planet, whether deep jungles, city slums, steep mountainsides or one of 1,000 remote Pacific Islands.
Operation Christmas Child, celebrating 30 years of ministry, has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. For more information, go to samaritanspurse.org/occ.
