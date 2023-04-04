The Family Crisis Center of East Texas kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April with its ‘‘Things Aren’t Always What You See’’ campaign to open the door to understanding sexual assault and raise public awareness of the extent of this crime.
The agency is unveiling an outdoor art display at 11 a.m. Wednesday at its Lufkin thrift store, at 206 W. Whitehouse Drive.
The outdoor installation features a door displayed with imagery that ‘‘consent is key,’’ as well as contact information for the agency. It’s meant to draw attention to the issue of sexual assault and raise awareness about the resources available for survivors.
“By using a door as a symbol, the display aims to convey the message that there is always an opening for survivors to seek help and support,” said Whitney Burran, executive director of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas.
“It will be a visual reminder to the community that getting consent before sexual contact is key and that the Family Crisis Center is there to offer assistance and resources to those who have been affected by this crime in Angelina County and in all the nine counties the agency serves.”
A door will be on display in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Crockett, Hemphill, Center, San Augustine, Livingston and Coldspring during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Sexual assault is a form of sexual violence that involves any unwanted sexual contact or activity. This can include touching, fondling, kissing or any form of sexual activity that is forced or coerced without the person’s consent. Sexual assault can happen to anyone, regardless of their gender, age or sexual orientation, is a serious violation of an individual’s personal boundaries and rights. It is a crime in all 50 states.
Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, and it’s common for the abuse to occur behind closed doors, where the perpetrator can more easily control and intimidate the victim.
Those who can never consent to sexual activity include someone who is underage (as defined by state laws), has an intellectual disability, is passed out (such as from drugs or alcohol), or unable to respond (such as from sleeping), according to information provided by the Family Crisis Center.
The National Sexual Violence Resource Center says 1 in 5 men have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, including rape, sexual coercion and unwanted sexual contact.
The emotional effects of a sexual assault — regardless of gender — can be long-lasting and far-reaching. Survivors can experience a range of emotions, including fear, anxiety, depression, shame, guilt, anger and a sense of isolation.
“Many survivors can feel violated and powerless, with some experiencing a loss of trust in others and a sense of betrayal by society,” Burran said. “The emotional impact of sexual assault can impact a survivor’s ability to function in their daily life, leading to difficulty with work, school and relationships.”
Sexual assault is associated with an increased lifetime rate of attempted suicide. In women, a history of sexual trauma before age 16 years is a particularly strong influencing factor on attempted suicide, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.
“If we open the door to discussing sexual assault not just as statistics, but as an experience that affects mental and emotional well-being long after the incident occurred, we could unlock a conversation that opens the door for communities to respond with heightened awareness, education and resources,” Burran said.
