Pack baseball game moved to Lufkin By JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News Apr 21, 2023 Tonight's Lufkin Panthers' baseball game, which originally was scheduled to be played in Dayton, has been moved to Lufkin High School due to unplayable field conditions.Lufkin (17-10, 7-5) enters the night alone in third place in the 16-5A standings, a single game back of Porter (20-8-1, 8-4) and Kingwood Park (19-11-1, 8-4), two teams in a tie for first place.Dayton has a 9-17 overall record and a 3-9 district mark. The Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoff chase with Tuesday's 10-0 loss to the Panthers.First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Josh Havard's email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
