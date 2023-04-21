Tonight's Lufkin Panthers' baseball game, which originally was scheduled to be played in Dayton, has been moved to Lufkin High School due to unplayable field conditions.

Lufkin (17-10, 7-5) enters the night alone in third place in the 16-5A standings, a single game back of Porter (20-8-1, 8-4) and Kingwood Park (19-11-1, 8-4), two teams in a tie for first place.

Josh Havard's email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.

