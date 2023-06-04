A free, in-person legal clinic for East Texas veterans will be held Saturday at the Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic.
Legal assistance will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lufkin clinic, 2206 N. John Redditt Drive, A10. Lufkin-area attorneys are volunteering at the clinic.
The clinics are the first phase of a renewed initiative by the Texas Access to Justice Commission, in cooperation with legal service providers and local bar associations, to provide civil legal assistance to veterans across the state.
Volunteer attorneys will offer advice and counsel on legal issues including family law, wills and probate, consumer law, tax law, property issues and disability benefits.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person legal clinics were held in a number of Texas cities, giving veterans the opportunity to meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys.
With more than 1.5 million veterans residing throughout the state, Texas is home to the nation’s largest veteran population.
“Post-COVID, we are renewing our efforts to provide free civil legal services to all Texas veterans who qualify for this assistance,” said Terry Tottenham, co-chair of the Texas Access to Justice Commission veterans committee and former president of the State Bar of Texas. “The need is now more apparent than ever. Texas lawyers answered the call when we initiated Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans in 2010, and they are doing so again.”
The legal clinics are open to all U.S. veterans, as well as spouses of deceased veterans, and no appointment is necessary. All veterans can receive one-on-one legal advice from volunteer attorneys at the clinic.
Veterans who need additional legal representation in civil matters and qualify financially can apply for pro bono legal services at the clinics.
Other legal clinics are scheduled for Friday in Waco, Saturday in Beaumont and Houston/Texas City and June 12 in Austin and El Paso.
“It is my dream and my calling to help take care of our troops, including serving their legal needs,” said retired U.S. Army Major Gen. Alfred A. Valenzuela, co-chair of the Texas Access to Justice Commission veterans committee. “I salute the Texas attorneys who are contributing to the well-being of our veterans by volunteering to offer pro bono advice and counsel to those in need.”
For more information, contact DeLaine Ward, executive director of the Austin Bar Association, at (512) 472-0279.
