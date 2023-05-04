NACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches County man died Sunday after being injured in an aircraft crash.
Thomas Wayne Smith, 63, and three other people were flying paramotor trikes Sunday evening when he crashed in the 3200 block of CR 106, just west of Appleby, the authorities said Monday afternoon.
A paramotor trike is a small three-wheeled vehicle attached to a paraglider. It is propelled by a fan.
“You can take off from anywhere,” Smith told The Daily Sentinel in 2022. “You don’t need to jump off the side of a mountain or anything.”
Smith, who owned Cutters barbershop in Nacogdoches, said at the time that he took up the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic while travel and recreation opportunities were severely limited.
“Smith was the last of the three pilots to launch, and it appears he crashed shortly after taking off. The other pilots were not in the area when the crash occurred,” the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s office said in a written statement.
The sheriff’s department, state troopers, firefighters and medics were dispatched to the crash around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Smith was taken a hospital, where he later died.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, authorities said.
No report from the FAA was publicly available Tuesday. Reports on previous aviation accidents in Nacogdoches County have taken months to complete.
