Blacks are desirable of a chapter in the history books, yet positive inclusion of the Black race in our libraries and school books is infrequent and meaningless. Compared to the consummate inclusion of George Washington, Abe Lincoln, Christopher Columbus, Ronald Reagan and Albert Einstein, the Little Rock 9, the Buffalo Soldiers, Frederick Douglass, the Tuskegee Airmen and Thurgood Marshall are all footnotes in American history books.

Everyone — rich and poor, elite and lower crust, liberal and conservative, Republican and Democrat, white, Black, brown, red and Asian — should be knowledgable of the contributions made by every race of people to the forming of this “more perfect union.” Whether you are for or against the union of the races, there should be a feeling of significant discernible accomplishment when any one of us contributes meaningfully to the “establishing justice; insuring tranquility” to the betterment of this, our proud nation.

Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.