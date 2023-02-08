Blacks are desirable of a chapter in the history books, yet positive inclusion of the Black race in our libraries and school books is infrequent and meaningless. Compared to the consummate inclusion of George Washington, Abe Lincoln, Christopher Columbus, Ronald Reagan and Albert Einstein, the Little Rock 9, the Buffalo Soldiers, Frederick Douglass, the Tuskegee Airmen and Thurgood Marshall are all footnotes in American history books.
Everyone — rich and poor, elite and lower crust, liberal and conservative, Republican and Democrat, white, Black, brown, red and Asian — should be knowledgable of the contributions made by every race of people to the forming of this “more perfect union.” Whether you are for or against the union of the races, there should be a feeling of significant discernible accomplishment when any one of us contributes meaningfully to the “establishing justice; insuring tranquility” to the betterment of this, our proud nation.
Every single day of the week, someone of every race on this Earth is making a difference for the better or worse. It is how “we the people” accept or reject these contributions. Whether the world is better off, our job, if we choose to accept it, is to use these benefactions to “promote the general welfare” or to reject them, thereby leaving ourselves wide open to repeat the worst of these offerings.
Putting aside the mistakes in life made by all of us, why can’t we search for each of our “good sides” (surely, there is one in all of us) and record these to history for our offspring to repeat — the end product being a “good-sided” world.
Although the Black man was not included in the premise that “all men are created equal” — as we are told by our own document, the Declaration of Independence — and again, not included in our Constitution — which begins with “We the People” — we should all be cognizant of fulfilling Martin Luther King’s dream of this nation rising up and living out these true meanings of these creeds.
There are parents who are afraid their little white children’s feelings are hurt by teaching them about the injustices rendered upon Blacks by whites. However, little thought is given to the hurt that little Black children experience when whites refer to their parents as “boy” and treated as servants. Additionally, what about the feelings they experience when they are told that they cannot be a certain character in a school play?
History is not to be looked upon as cookies and cream. It is nothing more than an archive of the truth, which is the only thing that will set us free. History is a compilation of every act of mankind, whether Black or white, good or bad.
Again, we find ourselves with the pleasure of celebrating Black History Month. This will be another year to preach, orate and converse about such historical events as the Civil War, contributions of various races and “where do we go from here?”
All of these problems should have been solved many years ago. Yet, mostly due to our stubbornness, this month will be no different. We are still headed toward another civil war, God forbid! We will continue to preach sermons of divisiveness. We will continue to have city hall meetings and orations on Martin Luther King’s dreams and ask ourselves, “Where do we go from here?”
My answer to this question is: Get down on our knees. Close the door to our closets and have a little talk with the Lord.
Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.
