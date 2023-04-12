Would the “real” American stand and be counted? Over the long history of this republic, voluminous suggestions have been presented concerning exactly who or what we are — or what we are becoming.
Are we the “Republic” as suggested that it was questionable to be able to keep?
Are we equally created beings who God created as such?
Are we a “has been” nation seeking to be searching for a new birth?
Are we “one” nation, under God, indivisible?
Are we a nation dedicated to liberty and justice for all?
Are we a nation governed OF the people?
Are we a nation governed BY the people?
Are we a nation governed FOR the people?
Additionally:
Are we truly a nation of “the people” (of the United States of America) or are we allowing Russia, China, etc., to creep into our republic with impunity?
Are we a nation sincere in its pledge toward “securing the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity?
Or:
Have we been entering into our most important documents and our archives which we deem most precious to make deliberate prevarications to confuse the issue to gain monetary and political power?
Unfortunately, with the direction in which our country is going with our love for the AR-15 and its cousins rather than our love of life and our children, we are definitely headed in the wrong direction.
How in the world, if we are a sane nation, can we allow a twice impeached past president to again run for that office? How can we allow for a caustic abrasive past president to control the entire judiciary system of our country?
If there ever was a time have ever needed the just in our country to take “the bull” by the horn, it is now! Other than that, Trumpism is sure to prevail! A republic today — an autocracy tomorrow! God forbid.
There is a saying that “the cart with the loudest wheel is the one that gets the grease.” Accordingly, Trumpism is getting a lot of monetary grease these days because he is certainly the wheel with the loudest noise. It is as if our constitution be preambled, “We the; loudest mouths; of the United States of America … ”
Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, Richard Nixon and Ronald Regan combined to form the loudest quartet of noise these United States have ever seen. The result? Our nation has more “grease” than it can stand.
What a fine mess these four gentlemen have got us in. To ask ourselves exactly where do we go from here would be to first ask the original question, namely, “Would the real American stand and be counted?” In my opinion, through the worst legislation, we have unwisely got ourselves into divisive political factions, thereby allowing ourselves wide open to our present autocratic position. May God look down upon us with understanding pity and take the unreliable reins from us leading us to eternal glory.
Dr. Dallas Pierre, a retired dentist, has been a regular contributor to the Opinion Page of The Lufkin Daily News for more than 50 years.
