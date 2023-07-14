The Angelina Arts Alliance’s Pines Classic Film Series continues at 7 tonight at the historic theater.
The series is dedicated to showcasing some of the best films in cinematic history, according to a press release from the alliance.
Tickets are $5. The family friendly films promise to entertain and keep filmgoers cool from the sweltering summer heat, according to the release.
Patrons can triple their fun by calling the Angelina Arts Box Office at (936) 633-5454 to buy three tickets to the three films at one time. Doing that will earn moviegoers a punch card good for a free concession item at each film.
The box office is at 108 S. First St. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets also can be purchased at angelinaarts.org.
The next three movies are:
■ “Sister Act” tonight. After witnessing her gangster boyfriend commit a murder, lounge singer Deloris evades capture, and the police hide her in a convent. While adjusting to her new conditions, Deloris helps transform the choir, thus attracting a lot of attention.
■ “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on Aug. 11. Rated G. A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory.
■ “In The Heights” on Sept. 8. Rated PG-13. A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.
The other three films scheduled for later in the year are:
■ “The Addams Family” on Oct. 13. Rated PG-13. Con artists plan to fleece an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.
■ “Clue” on Nov. 10. Rated PG. Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the killer.
■ “The Preacher’s Wife” on Dec. 8. Rated PG. An angel comes to Earth to help a preacher save his church and his family. The heavenly emissary is supposed to help the good reverend over his midlife crisis, but he is distracted by the cleric’s lovely young wife.
