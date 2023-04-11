LDN male sex assault alert.jpg

Lufkin police arrested David Bernard Suess, 46, early Tuesday on a Minnesota warrant connected to sex crimes against children.

Officers were made aware of Suess’ possible presence in Lufkin and began attempting to locate him. His vehicle was found parked outside of a hotel in front of Walmart on South First Street early Tuesday. Officers contacted Suess inside the hotel around 4 a.m. and took him into custody without incident.