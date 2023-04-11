Lufkin police arrested David Bernard Suess, 46, early Tuesday on a Minnesota warrant connected to sex crimes against children.
Officers were made aware of Suess’ possible presence in Lufkin and began attempting to locate him. His vehicle was found parked outside of a hotel in front of Walmart on South First Street early Tuesday. Officers contacted Suess inside the hotel around 4 a.m. and took him into custody without incident.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was notified of Suess’ arrest. He was transported to the Angelina County Jail where he remained as of 11:30 a.m. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The following information regarding Suess’ warrants was made available via an KAAL-TV news report out of Austin, Minnesota, on April 4:
“A warrant was issued in Freeborn County Friday for 46-year-old David Bernard Suess Sr., after Suess Sr. failed to appear in court on charges of sexually abusing two Freeborn County children from 2011-15.
‘‘According to a complaint warrant filed in early March, Suess Sr. is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration between 2011 and 2014, and one count of criminal sexual conduct-multiple acts over time involving the first alleged victim, who was about 7 years old in 2011 and about 10 in 2014.
‘‘Suess Sr. faces another charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a second alleged victim between 2014 and 2015.
‘‘The second child was about 11 in 2014, according to the complaint warrant.
‘‘The first alleged victim, now an adult, also told police Suess Sr. physically abused him and the second victim, according to court documents.
‘‘According to court documents, Suess Sr. moved to Lufkin, Texas and failed to appear in Freeborn County Court Thursday, March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.