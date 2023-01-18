featured top story Police arrest two men involved in a chase through Angelina County from Corrigan By JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News Jess Huff Author email Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two men involved in a vehicle pursuit through Angelina County and Lufkin have been arrested, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark McLin said.Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that has led around the loop, down Timberland Drive and on state Highway 103 this afternoon, according to scanner traffic.The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Lufkin police have confirmed they were involved in the chase. Scanner traffic indicates the vehicle was found at the East Texas Family Crisis Center.Law enforcement teams established a parameter and took two suspects into custody, McLin said.McLin said the chase began in Corrigan. Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mark Mclin Angelina County Police Law Criminal Law Transports Law Enforcement Agency Sheriff Traffic Lufkin Police Lufkin Jess Huff Author email Follow Jess Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan dies in one-vehicle crash early Sunday on Southwood DriveFamily escapes unharmed from Saturday morning house fireBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Skyline wrapping up work on drive-thru locationLufkin man sentenced in federal drug trafficking caseWoman accused of punching, dragging manPolice arrest two men involved in a chase through Angelina County from CorriganPolice identify man killed in fatal wreck Sunday morningFreddy's starting construction in LufkinOne injured, one in custody following Tuesday night shootingJurassic Empire opening Jan. 13 in Lufkin Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
