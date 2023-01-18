Chase alert

Two men involved in a vehicle pursuit through Angelina County and Lufkin have been arrested, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark McLin said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that has led around the loop, down Timberland Drive and on state Highway 103 this afternoon, according to scanner traffic.

