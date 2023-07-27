NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches police Sgt. Al Patterson spent about 90 minutes last Thursday talking to teens about how knowledge and respect for firearms from children and adults can prevent needless tragedy.
Just over 48 hours later, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Texas Oak Street where a 2-year-old shot themselves in the head with a pistol.
It was exactly the type of case Patterson had used as an example two days earlier at the police department’s annual Teen Academy.
“If you’re dealing with 2-year-olds, they’re not able to comprehend or respect firearms at that point. It’s real simple. You keep guns out of reach,” Patterson said Monday, reiterating his message from the previous week.
Police have not said how or where in the home the 2-year-old found the gun used in Saturday’s shooting, but data collected by the department shows that the majority of children in Nacogdoches County live in a home with one or more firearm.
“You take 30 kids, and maybe one’s not going to have guns in their house,” Patterson said. “Especially in East Texas, they’re going to be around guns.”
How many of those guns are properly stored — out of the reach of children but accessible for home defense — isn’t clear. Through programs like the Teen Academy, police have been working to educate the public.
“We’re always here if anyone has questions or needs advice,” said Sgt. Brett Ayres, the department’s community relations officer who is in charge of the Teen Academy, Neighborhood Watch and other public programs.
One of the biggest errors a parent can make is hiding a gun from a child in an easily accessible place, said Patterson, who is a firearms instructor for NPD. That also applies to parents of curious older children, he said.
“Kids love hide and seek. Kids aren’t stupid. They know you have the guns,” he said.
Patterson recommends that parents talk to their children about firearms as a way to demystify the weapons and prevent accidents.
“Hunting is the best way. They hear the noise. They see the animal go down. They get it and develop a healthy respect. Even if you don’t hunt, take your kids shooting,” Patterson said. “Blow up a water jug, a watermelon. Let them associate the loud noise with the destruction. They’re not going to be afraid of it. They’re going to respect it.”
He’s seen the same types of attitude changes in adults who take firearms classes though his private business.
“They’ll come to me and they’re scared to death. By the end of the class, it becomes a tool and they understand and know how it works,” he said. “I’ve seen the mistakes and the outcome of the mistakes. The last time I counted, I’ve taught over 2,000 citizens of this county handgun license class. I hear all the stories. I see the mistakes, and I see what people do right.”
Patterson also recommends not leaving children home alone until they are enough to be taught how to use a gun for protection.
“If that 15- or 16-year-old is home alone, who is supposed to protect them at the house if someone breaks in?” Patterson said. “You should never leave that child home alone until they have been trained and are capable of defending themselves when you aren’t there.”
He pointed to recent cases around the nation where teens who had been trained to use firearms protected themselves or their parents from intruders.
Gun safes might seem like the ideal way to keep firearms out of the hands of children, but they can hamper home defense.
“Are gun safes good? They’re absolutely good. Keep all your weapons in there that you’re not counting on in a fight,” Patterson said. “Any gun that I count on to protect myself in my home, I make sure it is readily accessible to me. That doesn’t mean laying out where a kid can get it. You’ve always got to take into consideration kids that might be in your house. Even if you don’t have kids people might come over with kids.”
