accidental shooting2.jpg

Nacogdoches police Sgt. Al Patterson encourages parents to teach their children about guns.

 JOSH EDWARDS/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel

NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches police Sgt. Al Patterson spent about 90 minutes last Thursday talking to teens about how knowledge and respect for firearms from children and adults can prevent needless tragedy.

Just over 48 hours later, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Texas Oak Street where a 2-year-old shot themselves in the head with a pistol.

Josh Edwards' email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.