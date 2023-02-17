NACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches man is charged with intoxication manslaughter in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening that killed one person and hospitalized two others.
Jerry Michael Chandler, 48, was held Thursday morning on one court of intoxicated manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.
Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, he was driving southbound in a silver Ford F-150 that caused a chain reaction crash in the 2800 block of NE Stallings Drive, said Sgt. Brett Ayres, spokesman for Nacogdoches Police Department.
The F-150 rear-ended a black Jeep Grand Cherokee that then hit a white Jeep Patriot that was turning into a private driveway, Ayres said. The crash pushed the Patriot off the road.
Griceldo Garcia, 69, of Nacogdoches, who was driving the Grand Cherokee, died after being taken by medics to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. An autopsy was ordered by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Brian Moreau.
Garcia’s wife and their 9-year-old grandson also were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. Police had not released their names as of press time Thursday.
The child was later flown to a Dallas hospital in “what is believed to be stable condition,” Ayres said.
The Patriot driver, Claudia Luna Villantes, 27, of Nacogdoches, and a 5-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, Ayres said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the crash was caused by Chandler’s failure to “slow his speed,” Ayres said.
Chandler was not injured in the accident. He was arrested after police determined he was intoxicated, Ayres said. A statement from Nacogdoches police Thursday does not specify whether the intoxication was due to drugs or alcohol.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony, and each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Officers from the Nacogdoches Police Department Traffic Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Special Operations Division assisted with the investigation, Ayres said.
The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 3 Constable’s Office assisted in shutting down the highway until Texas Department of Transportation officials arrived to take over.
The fatal crash is the third this year — and this month — in Nacogdoches County. It is the first of the year inside the city limits.
A 2-year-old died after a head-on crash Feb. 9 on FM 1638, about 4 miles northwest of Nacogdoches. On Feb. 3, 16-year-old Bryan Santos died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 59, about 3 miles north of Nacogdoches.
