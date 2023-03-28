Police arrested a Lufkin teen early Tuesday after a high-speed chase that started on South Bynum Street ended in a rollover crash in Diboll, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Kevin Olalde, 17, was taken to the Angelina County Jail after the crash on charges of state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana for a mason jar containing the substance found in the vehicle, Pebsworth said.
Around 1:30 a.m., a Lufkin police officer tried to stop a maroon Ford Mustang GT on South Bynum for failing to maintain a single lane, she said. The driver, later identified as Olalde, eventually pulled into the parking lot of Super Mart convenience store at 702 Southwood Drive after the officer ordered him to do so over his vehicle PA system, Pebsworth said.
The officer approached the car on the passenger side and tapped on the window. Olalde and his passenger — who was later identified as a juvenile — looked at the officer before Olalde fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed headed south on Southwood Drive, according to Pebsworth.
The officer attempted to catch up to the Mustang, which was traveling at speeds more than 100 mph, with Olalde using the oncoming lane to pass several vehicles while traveling on Southwood, she said.
Officers set up tire spikes at the intersection of Southwood Drive and U.S. Highway 59, successfully puncturing all four Mustang tires. Olalde continued south on Highway 59 at 100 mph despite the punctured tires, according to Pebsworth.
At 1:38 a.m., Olalde lost control of the vehicle in the 1300 block of North Temple Drive in Diboll and rolled it several times, Pebsworth said. His passenger, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.
Olalde and his passenger both appeared ambulatory after the crash and were taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared before Olalde was taken to jail and the juvenile was released to a parent.
“We would like to say thanks to all the agencies who assisted us this morning, including Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Diboll police and fire departments, Allegiance Ambulance Service and the Texas Department of Public Safety,” Pebsworth said. “We’re also very thankful that no one was seriously injured in this incident.”
Olalde remained in the Angelina County Jail Tuesday evening with a $2,500 bond set for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond had not been set as of 6:45 p.m. on the evading arrest with a vehicle charge.
