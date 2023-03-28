High-speed chase

A Mustang GT was seriously damaged early Tuesday in a rollover crash in Diboll after a high-speed chase that started in Lufkin, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

Police arrested a Lufkin teen early Tuesday after a high-speed chase that started on South Bynum Street ended in a rollover crash in Diboll, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.

Kevin Olalde, 17, was taken to the Angelina County Jail after the crash on charges of state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana for a mason jar containing the substance found in the vehicle, Pebsworth said.

