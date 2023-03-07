Lufkin police arrested a man for assault/family violence and resisting arrest following a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Moody Street at 4:35 p.m. Sunday.
———
A woman reported being shoved by a man at a bar in the 1900 block of South First Street around 12:20 a.m. Monday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Saturday to early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Christian Michael Perez, 29, of Lufkin, theft of property between $100 and $750, evading arrest detention, public intoxication and warrants for theft of property between $750 and $2,500, four counts of driving while license invalid, three counts of no insurance, no driver's license, two counts of displaying expired license plates, Bonita Carol Smallwood, 57, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to appear for resisting arrest search or transport and assault on family/household member with a previous conviction; Irvin Castillo Guzman, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, public intoxication; Joseph Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Rosalyn Nicole Rawls, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for criminal trespass on habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure; two counts of criminal trespass, five counts of no insurance, two counts of displaying expired license plates, unrestrained child under 8 years old, five counts of parent contributing to nonattendance, speeding over limit, driving while license invalid and driver with no seatbelt; Jose Gonzalez, 42, address unavailable, resisting arrest search or transport and assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Tiffany Glover, 35, of Lufkin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and Laquinton Wilson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault by contact/family violence.
———
The Diboll Police Department arrested Jose Regna, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of public intoxication.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday to early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Aaron Cyler Hoke, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license, bond surrender for evading arrest detention, bond surrender for evading arrest detention with a vehicle and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; Joshua Bryce Myers, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Diana Araselie Espinoza, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for judgment for driving while intoxicated; and Brandon Matthew Callaway, 35, of Lumberton, warrant for judgment for driving while intoxicated third or more conviction.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 244 inmates as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.
