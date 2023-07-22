Robert Conner IV, 27, of Pollok, was arrested late Thursday night after he evaded a traffic stop for an expired registration and led officers on a high-speed chase, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communication director for the city of Lufkin.
Officers attempted to stop Conner’s Dodge pickup in the 800 block of North Medford Drive around 11:55 p.m. Conner refused to stop and led officers on a 13-minute pursuit at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, Pebsworth said. Angelina County sheriff’s deputies assisted with the chase.
At times during the pursuit, Conner drove on the wrong side of the road, according to Pebsworth.
The pursuit ended on U.S. 69 south after officers performed a successful PIT maneuver on Conner's truck around 12:05 a.m.
The PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver uses the physical dynamics of a vehicle to force it to stall and stop. The officer matches the vehicle speed and pulls up behind it, positioning the patrol vehicle so that it overlaps the suspect vehicle by two or three feet.
The officer then uses the bumper of the patrol vehicle to strike the rear quarter panel, just behind the rear wheel.
The impact causes the target vehicle to spin away from the patrol vehicle before coming to rest 180 degrees from the original direction of travel. The technique also tends to cause momentary dizziness or disorientation in the driver.
Conner was taken into custody without further incident. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, Pebsworth said.
“We would like to thank Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman for personally providing backup to our officers during this incident and assisting in Conner’s arrest,” Pebsworth said.
