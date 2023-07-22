Robert Conner IV, 27, of Pollok, was arrested late Thursday night after he evaded a traffic stop for an expired registration and led officers on a high-speed chase, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communication director for the city of Lufkin.

Officers attempted to stop Conner’s Dodge pickup in the 800 block of North Medford Drive around 11:55 p.m. Conner refused to stop and led officers on a 13-minute pursuit at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, Pebsworth said. Angelina County sheriff’s deputies assisted with the chase.

