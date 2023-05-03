The U.S. Postal Service has reopened a post office in downtown Lufkin.
The facility at 601 E. Lufkin Ave. is open and fully operational for business, according to Carol Hunt, U.S. Postal Service strategic communications specialist.
Services offered at the facility include retail and P.O. boxes and supplies, she said.
The 4,000-square-foot facility is accessible from both Frank and Lufkin avenues and includes a 21-space parking lot. It is across the street from the post office’s former location next to the Angelina County Courthouse Annex.
The former downtown post office was closed April 27, 2018.
“The downtown location is not closing, but is temporarily relocating operations to the Lufkin Main Post Office,” USPS strategic communications specialist Robert S. (Sam) Bolen said at that time.
Postal customers with P.O. boxes at the former downtown site were moved to the main post office on Lufkin’s loop when the facility closed. Those customers now have the option of moving to the new downtown facility or staying where they are at in the main facility, Hunt said.
Customers staying at the main facility would go through the application process and get a new P.O. box number, according to Hunt.
The new downtown location was officially announced in September 2019, with construction expected to be completed in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the timeline for completing the project, Albert Ruiz, U.S. Postal Service strategic communications specialist, said in December 2021.
“We have been working diligently to complete construction of the new Lufkin downtown post office,’’ he said. ‘‘We can confirm that, like many other businesses, we have experienced unavoidable delays, including supply chain issues and labor shortages, which have impacted the schedule.”
Jeff Pownall’s email address is jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com.
