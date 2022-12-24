LDN boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued for all Prairie Grove Utilities Customers (Public Water System ID #0030027).

Due to low water pressures in the water distribution system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Prairie Grove Utilities public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.