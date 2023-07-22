With the first day of classes just a couple weeks away, members of the Junior League of Lufkin are furiously making preparations to ensure each area student starts the new school year on the right foot.
The nonprofit organization’s Back to School Bonanza, now in its 14th year, provides backpacks, school supplies and clothing to Angelina County students in a convenient drive-thru format.
This year’s event is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Families who signed up for the pre-registration event can hit the drive-thru at the convention center from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 28.
The Junior League teams up with about 30-40 Angelina County churches, service organizations and businesses for the giveaway, which has expanded significantly over the years, according to event chair Caroline Leslie Oates.
“It is all hands on deck, and these partners have been with us,” Oates said. “We’ve grown our community partners over the years, but a lot of them have been with us since the beginning. And truly, the only way we make this happen is with our community partners and our volunteers.”
Last year — the first time the event was split into two days to help streamline the process — 2,004 students were provided with goods. This year, 626 families have pre-registered, upping last year’s total by more than 100 families. Factoring in the number of families expected the day of the event, the Junior League prepares to serve a combined total of 2,400 students each year.
“So I just think it speaks to the volume of need in the community and how we’re serving,” Oates said.
On both days of the event, students will have the opportunity to receive a uniform and a backpack full of school supplies. The East Texas Food Bank will provide boxes of food to families both days, lice kits will be available to those in need, Family Crisis Center representatives will be in attendance to provide information, and Lufkin ISD will have staff on hand to help register kids for school.
“And different organizations in the community contribute to different things that go into the backpack.”
As families wait in line at the event, they will have a chance to interact with different community organizations.
“This doesn’t just start and end on Saturday,” Oates said. “You’re making connections that can support these families throughout the entire school year.”
And while pre-registration has already closed, “even if Friday night you decide you want to come, everybody is more than welcome to join us on Saturday (July 29) starting at 8 a.m.,” Oates said, adding that organizers encourage families to show up early and that ID and proof of enrollment are all that are required.
“So we just highly encourage getting there early so that we’re ready to start and we can get going.”
Oates said the event “really touches every piece” of the Junior League’s mission to improve the community through effective action.
“I have a special place in my heart for the Back to School Bonanza, and I think it’s not only supporting the families but the students,” she said. “And drawing attention to education is important for starting students off on the right foot going back to school.”
Vehicles will start lining up on Third Street the day of the event, and signs will direct participants through the drive-thru.
For families that are pre-registered, vehicles will enter Friday on the south side parking lot by lining up on Second Street.
Anyone who would like to donate time, money, items or services for next year’s event is welcome, and volunteers are still needed for this year’s Bonanza. To help out, email b2sb@juniorleagueoflufkin.org or call Oates at (903) 424-4206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.