Prescribed burn today in Angelina National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas May 1, 2023 3 hrs ago A prescribed burn is planned today in the Angelina National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 1,398 acres in Angelina County in the Boykin Springs Recreation Area.Winds are expected from the northeast today. Smoke will impact areas around the burn, and officials say drift smoke may be noticeable in Zavalla.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com).
