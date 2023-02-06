Prescribed burn today in Angelina National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Angelina National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 642 acres in the Bannister west recreation area in San Augustine County.Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burn Medicine Mechanics Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathParents of one of two SFA students who died in crash file $1 million lawsuit against 18-wheeler driver, trucking companyRichland Chambers white bass guide recounts surprise battleHealth district establishing hiring protocol, discusses ‘whistleblower’ lettersMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathCrash report: 18-wheeler driver failed to yield right of way in accident that led to deaths of two SFA studentsEmergency personnel responding to call about man being hit by trainWoman arrested on neglect allegations after child receives burns in hot waterSelman discusses history, plans for the futureDaddy Daughter Dance provides sweet family togetherness Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.