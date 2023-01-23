Prescribed burn today in Angelina National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Jan 23, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Angelina National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 2,206 acres in the Boykin Springs recreation area, off state Highway 63 and Forest Service Road 313.Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burn Angelina National Forest Medicine Mechanics Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities arrest Diboll teen on murder charge after fatal shootingOne SFA student dies, another is in critical condition after crash north of CorriganLaw enforcement arrest two accused in car chase, thefts across several statesSecond SFA student-athlete dies from injuries suffered in crash north of CorriganWoman accused of punching, dragging manSTALLARD: A cap tip to a guy who earned every seatOne injured, one in custody following Tuesday night shootingDriver in fatal wreck told police he was most sober of his friends to driveBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Skyline wrapping up work on drive-thru locationJurassic Empire opening Jan. 13 in Lufkin Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
