A prescribed burn is planned today in the Angelina National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 263 acres in Jasper County in the Buck Creek Recreation Area.Winds are expected from the south today. Smoke will impact areas around the burn, and officials say drift smoke may be noticeable in Ebenezer.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com).
