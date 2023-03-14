Prescribed burn today in Angelina National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Mar 14, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Angelina National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 3,307 acres in San Augustine County, near the Five Fingers Recreation Area.Winds are expected to be from the east/northeast. Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn. Officials say smoke drift smoke may be noticeable in Broaddus.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Prescribed Burn Angelina National Forest Medicine Physics Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJasper man dies in early Sunday morning in shooting on Charlton RoadFormer Huntington baseball player receives probation in hazing scandalBook recognizes Lufkin Little League teams as Top 100 of all timePOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 11 arrestsTrinity County authorities searching for missing 8-year-old girlZoning requests get nod from city councilWoodland Heights Medical Center names Texas native its new CEOCounty to discuss tax abatement plan for manufacturer slated to open at former Lufkin Gears siteJudge hands down 22 year sentence in 2022 Sonic shootingPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report nine arrests Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.