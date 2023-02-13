Prescribed burn today in Davy Crockett National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 2,350 acres north of Farm to Market Road 2781 and west of Forest Service Road 514.The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.South winds are expected today. Smoke should not impact any major road ways. However, if smoke is present in the travel way, please reduce your speed and use your low headlight beams.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 655-2299. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burn Davy Crockett National Forest National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Physics Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputies arrest two Lufkin men on meth, fentanyl charges after traffic stop on Atkinson DriveLufkin teen taken to Conroe hospital after wreck at King's RowCountry music star McCreery headlining UBank’s Good for Country concertGrand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting multiple young boysHead-on crash in Nacogdoches kills 2-year-old, injures 6 othersExpelled PCA student in juvenile detention center for reportedly bringing gun to schoolHarmony Hill pastor to retire after 50 years of serviceGrand jury indicts man accused of stealing ATM, equipmentGreen, Diedra Lee plead guilty in Diboll woman's deathMajor TxDOT construction projects moving forward in Lufkin District Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
