A prescribed burn is planned today in the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is in Houston County and is north of state Highway 7. The burn is 565 acres.The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.Winds are predicted to be from the south.Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call (936) 655-2299.
