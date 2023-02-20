Prescribed burn today in Davy Crockett National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 1,000 acres in Houston and Trinity counties. It is 1 mile west of FM 357 and 3 miles north of FM 358, along County Road 4625 and Forest Service Road 502.The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.South winds are expected today. Smoke should not impact any major road ways. However, if smoke is present in the travel way, please reduce your speed and use your low headlight beams.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 655-2299. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Physics Chemistry Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2/11/23 Restaurant inspectionsAngelina County commissioners approve changes to sheriff's officeSTALLARD: Ask around if you want to learn real historyResidents needed to conduct home internet speed testPolice: Intoxicated driver kills 1, injures 2 in crashRoad to marriage: Lufkin couple who fell in love during driving lessons celebrate 68 years of matrimonyFire department fights blaze on Cain StreetCity and school board election filing period closes for most entities; here's who's runningPOLICE REPORTS: Man, woman take electronics from WalmartHarmony Hill pastor to retire after 50 years of service Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
