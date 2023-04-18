Prescribed burn today in Sabine National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Sabine National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 2,263 acres in Sabine County, near South Moore.Winds are expected from the south today. Smoke will impact areas around the burn, and officials say drift smoke may be noticeable in Pineland.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burn Sabine National Forest Medicine Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin man flown to Tyler hospital, three others taken to local hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 103 westHPD reveals details of robbery involving naked suspectPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report seven arrestsSchool board candidates have similar views on major issuesPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities make 7 arrestsRecords: Child victim of sexual assault flees to stop alleged attacksQueen at last: Lufkin teen wanted title for 14 yearsAirport lease, interlocal agreement get green light in commissioners courtDiboll ISD names lone finalist for superintendent postLufkin Daily News wins 19 awards at Texas Managing Editors contest Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
