A prescribed burn is planned today in the Sabine National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 1,498 acres in Sabine County, near Boles Field.Southwest winds are expected today. Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn. Officials say smoke drift smoke may be noticeable northeast of Shelbyville.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com).
