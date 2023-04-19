Prescribed burn today in Sabine National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Apr 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Sabine National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 1,659 acres in Sabine County, south of Hemphill near McLemore Hills.Winds are expected from the southeast today. Smoke will impact areas around the burn, and officials say drift smoke may be noticeable in Hemphill.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sabine National Forest Prescribed Burn Medicine Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin man flown to Tyler hospital, three others taken to local hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 103 westHPD reveals details of robbery involving naked suspectPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report seven arrestsLufkin man flown to Tyler, wife taken to local hospital both recovering after Highway 103 wreck; Crockett man cited in accidentSchool board candidates have similar views on major issuesQueen at last: Lufkin teen wanted title for 14 yearsLufkin Daily News wins 19 awards at Texas Managing Editors contestTrial begins for man charged with repeated sexual assault of a childPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report nine arrestsPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities make 7 arrests Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
