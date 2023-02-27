Prescribed burn today in Sabine National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Sabine National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 4,943 acres in Sabine County, near Ragtown.West winds are expected today. Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn. Officials say smoke drift smoke may be noticable in Huxley.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Usfs Prescribed Burn Medicine Physics Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin biker taken to out-of-town hospital with serious injury after two-vehicle crash Sunday on Old Union RoadEllen Trout Zoo welcomes new lionHealth district board discusses vague agenda items, possible Open Meetings Act violationsPOLICE REPORTS: Police charge partially clothed woman with public intoxicationDown Under dinner adventure goes further south for Huntington duoCity OKs housing development, zone changesPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 18 arrestsAs Texas booms, local governments — especially in small towns — struggle to find workersPOLICE REPORTS: Police charge woman with public intoxication after she initiates physical altercationPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report nine arrests Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
