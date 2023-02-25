NACOGDOCHES — College-bound students and their families are invited to Stephen F. Austin State University’s in-person, on-campus Showcase Saturday event today, which offers participants a unique opportunity to experience life as a Lumberjack.
SFA’s Showcase Saturday provides an opportunity for college-bound students to spend a day experiencing university life firsthand, touring the campus and having all their college questions answered.
“Showcase Saturday is more than a campus visit — it’s a chance for you to be immersed in the full Lumberjack experience,” said Steve Westbrook, SFA president.
Registration and check-in will begin at 10 a.m. in the Baker Pattillo Student Center Plaza.
Several optional early-bird sessions will be ongoing between check-in and the day’s opening program, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Those include a student services fair, campus tours and special interest sessions covering a range of topics, including Veterans Affairs, the Hazlewood Act, and being a first-generation college student and family, among others.
During the opening program, students will attend presentations by college representatives based on their academic major of interest.
Come-and-go events will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. These include an academic fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center, tours of residence halls and the recreation center from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a #JacksGetInvolved student organization fair from 1-2:30 p.m. in the student center atrium.
A student leader meet and greet also will be available from 1-1:45 p.m. in the student center, and tours of our Health and Wellness Hub will be ongoing throughout the day in the Tucker Building.
Thirty-minute breakout sessions will run from 1:45-3 p.m. and will cover such topics as financial aid, first-year and transfer admissions, and both Residence Life and Dining Services. A session for parents of admitted students also will be available.
Optional tours of academic facilities will run from 1:30-3 p.m. and will allow participants to visit the DeWitt School of Nursing Complex, Todd Agricultural Research Center, A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport, and the Janice A. Pattillo Early Childhood Research Center.
To register for SFA’s Showcase Saturday and for more information, visit sfasu.edu/showcase.
